12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock increased by 22.12% to $35.0 during Thursday's regular session. Forte Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 146.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 193.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock rose 20.13% to $1.79. Trading volume for vTv Therapeutics's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 856.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock rose 14.35% to $20.0. As of 12:31 EST, Novus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 70.8K, which is 36.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.4 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock moved upwards by 14.05% to $3.07. Idera Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 551.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 261.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) shares increased by 12.67% to $261.97. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 808.4K shares, making up 218.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock rose 12.56% to $2.33. XTL Biopharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 73.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 431.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
Losers
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares decreased by 48.04% to $4.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares, making up 1569.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.6 million.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) stock declined by 35.57% to $2.21. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 656.5K shares, making up 36.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock declined by 29.19% to $4.32. Processa Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) stock declined by 19.47% to $18.82. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 924.0K shares, making up 177.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $787.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares fell 16.77% to $20.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 331.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares fell 14.78% to $0.14. Trading volume for Titan Pharmaceuticals's stock is 24.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 272.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers