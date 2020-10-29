12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 36.6% to $3.18 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 54.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1897.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares rose 16.66% to $3.78. The current volume of 17.7K shares is 41.03% of Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) stock increased by 13.32% to $7.74. Trading volume for Ryerson Holding's stock is 50.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 36.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares moved upwards by 13.3% to $5.96. Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 111.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 224.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares rose 12.92% to $28.65. The current volume of 127.6K shares is 88.36% of Echo Global Logistics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $762.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 12.45% to $2.89. Trading volume for Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 64.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
Losers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares decreased by 17.63% to $1.87 during Thursday's regular session. Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 181.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 260.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock declined by 14.96% to $2.07. Astrotech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 84.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock decreased by 12.5% to $0.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares, making up 229.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) shares decreased by 12.27% to $96.44. Trading volume for FTI Consulting's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 319.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares decreased by 11.72% to $4.5. Trading volume for Tecnoglass's stock is 298.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 472.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.6 million.
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) stock fell 11.68% to $0.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 129.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers