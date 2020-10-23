12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 93.83% to $2.83 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Socket Mobile's stock is 153.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 8178.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 36.32% to $2.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 19.8 million, which is 724.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares rose 9.55% to $12.84. As of 12:31 EST, VOXX International's stock is trading at a volume of 410.6K, which is 212.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.7 million.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 8.24% to $6.26. Trading volume for TSR's stock is 6.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 11.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock increased by 7.07% to $8.7. Yalla Group's stock is trading at a volume of 333.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $1.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 609.6K, which is 149.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares fell 29.24% to $4.37 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Limelight Networks's stock is 22.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 629.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock fell 26.38% to $27.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 318.4K, which is 367.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) stock declined by 17.23% to $2.4. Trading volume for Sigma Labs's stock is 483.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock fell 10.82% to $48.07. The current volume of 63.2 million shares is 180.01% of Intel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares declined by 9.66% to $1.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 71.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.9 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock fell 8.38% to $63.56. As of 12:31 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 16.7 million, which is 285.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.