12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock moved upwards by 11.44% to $1.85 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 431.3K shares, making up 138.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock rose 10.81% to $22.96. Trading volume for Nikola's stock is 23.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.68. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 457.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 9.8% to $3.09. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 579.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million.
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock rose 8.45% to $3.08. Trading volume for 500.com's stock is 64.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 109.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.4 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 265.2K, which is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 23.9% to $3.62 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 46.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.7 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock fell 15.54% to $6.21. Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 551.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 51.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock decreased by 9.07% to $28.3. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 77.89% of Camping World Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock fell 8.13% to $52.37. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 265.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock decreased by 8.09% to $15.28. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.3K shares, making up 88.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock decreased by 7.47% to $2.04. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares, making up 48.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
