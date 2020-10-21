10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock rose 35.57% to $0.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Neos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million, which is 2217.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock rose 29.56% to $10.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 863.1K, which is 145.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares moved upwards by 21.39% to $22.3. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.1K shares, making up 396.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $520.2 million.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares rose 17.88% to $2.57. Trading volume for Selecta Biosciences's stock is 6.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 391.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock increased by 14.07% to $0.33. China SXT Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 337.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock increased by 12.54% to $36.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 462.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares declined by 26.77% to $0.45. As of 12:31 EST, Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 15.6 million, which is 244.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares decreased by 20.01% to $1.18. As of 12:31 EST, Anchiano Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 498.6K, which is 174.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares fell 12.35% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.0 million, which is 594.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- BOQI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock declined by 11.9% to $2.0. BOQI International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 99.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
