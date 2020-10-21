12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock increased by 104.81% to $3.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.8 million shares, making up 12466.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 23.86% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.4 million, which is 268.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock increased by 11.69% to $7.26. Daseke's stock is trading at a volume of 517.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 161.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $469.1 million.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares rose 10.52% to $49.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3K, which is 26.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $3.14. CBAK Energy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 35.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock increased by 8.64% to $8.58. The current volume of 95.5K shares is 28.05% of Flux Power Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock decreased by 27.92% to $3.77 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 392.74% of Armstrong Flooring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock fell 17.06% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 652.6K, which is 115.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares declined by 15.38% to $2.5. Trading volume for Greenland Technologies's stock is 255.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 223.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) shares decreased by 10.87% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 34.9 million, which is 105.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.3 million.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) stock declined by 9.77% to $6.66. Trading volume for Costamare's stock is 798.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 110.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.1 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares decreased by 8.08% to $21.19. Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 72.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
