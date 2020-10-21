11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 217.33% to $4.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 87.2 million shares is 165885.15% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares moved upwards by 22.91% to $25.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.4 million, which is 338.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares moved upwards by 19.64% to $1.68. 9F's stock is trading at a volume of 42.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2029.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.7 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 18.19% to $24.17. Trading volume for Cambium Networks's stock is 276.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 208.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $620.8 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 12.88% to $2.54. The current volume of 209.1K shares is 141.86% of Future FinTech Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares increased by 11.63% to $12.43. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 167.94% of Telefonaktiebolaget L M's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock fell 16.85% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 722.8K, which is 498.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $141.7 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock fell 12.7% to $83.81. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 916.52% of iRobot's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares declined by 12.2% to $2.36. MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 292.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 21.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock fell 9.21% to $219.72. As of 12:31 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 751.6K, which is 177.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares fell 8.96% to $79.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.5 million, which is 439.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
