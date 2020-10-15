12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 18.94% to $1.1 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Foresight Autonomous's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3 million, which is 673.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) stock increased by 18.1% to $9.46. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 532.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.1 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) stock rose 13.06% to $2.77. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 405.6K shares, making up 228.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock rose 11.44% to $64.83. Trading volume for Sleep Number's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 514.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 11.18% to $13.62. The current volume of 13.9 million shares is 146.96% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.0 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares moved upwards by 10.67% to $1.81. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 827.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 31.32% to $1.36 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.8 million, which is 355.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares fell 10.22% to $2.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 9.2 million, which is 147.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.0 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares fell 7.9% to $1.23. The current volume of 184.0K shares is 7.0% of Sypris Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 7.33% to $4.37. Esports Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 123.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 37.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined by 6.85% to $7.49. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 26.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.8 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 6.61% to $9.33. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 22.63% of Blink Charging's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.1 million.
