11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 13.3% to $1.09 during Thursday's regular session. Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 146.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 11.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ:CNET) shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $1.55. The current volume of 564.9K shares is 84.81% of ChinaNet Online Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares rose 6.49% to $128.5. GRAVITY Co's stock is trading at a volume of 51.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 77.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $892.9 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $13.0. Trading volume for Ucloudlink Group's stock is 227 as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $373.6 million.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock increased by 6.17% to $0.82. TuanChe's stock is trading at a volume of 16.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares increased by 5.75% to $2.94. Creatd's stock is trading at a volume of 969 shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 3.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock decreased by 16.7% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6 million, which is 218.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares fell 15.89% to $5.96. As of 12:31 EST, Leaf Group's stock is trading at a volume of 290.5K, which is 144.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares decreased by 7.88% to $2.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 583.8K, which is 31.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares declined by 6.8% to $1.51. RealNetworks's stock is trading at a volume of 279.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock decreased by 6.7% to $22.15. Trading volume for AMC Networks's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 398.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers