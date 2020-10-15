11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares rose 19.84% to $4.53 during Thursday's regular session. Organogenesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1444.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.6 million.
- Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) shares increased by 16.57% to $53.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 376.2K shares, making up 103.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares increased by 14.98% to $5.37. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 95.29% of Precigen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $918.3 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares increased by 12.21% to $4.87. Trading volume for Anavex Life Sciences's stock is 9.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1510.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares rose 10.9% to $9.56. Trading volume for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 310.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.5 million.
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $40.07. Replimune Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1169.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock decreased by 19.96% to $217.29. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 787.53% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.3 billion.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) stock declined by 19.31% to $4.75. Aphria's stock is trading at a volume of 19.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 334.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock fell 19.02% to $0.63. Artelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 929.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 15.56% to $1.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 726.5K, which is 123.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares fell 14.34% to $2.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 461.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
