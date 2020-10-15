12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares increased by 30.36% to $9.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 50.5 million shares is 647.26% of SPI Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 23.95% to $1.66. The current volume of 27.3 million shares is 6386.59% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares increased by 9.66% to $3.29. CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 71.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 57.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 9.32% to $3.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares, making up 265.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $4.01. The current volume of 732.2K shares is 165.92% of Smith Micro Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.3 million.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock increased by 8.42% to $8.37. The current volume of 798.2K shares is 30.8% of Yalla Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock declined by 25.59% to $91.67 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 39.3 million shares, making up 403.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock declined by 22.2% to $8.94. As of 12:31 EST, Vivopower International's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock fell 11.32% to $7.88. Trading volume for Net Element's stock is 927.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 70.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 220.8K, which is 52.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock fell 10.43% to $4.47. As of 12:31 EST, O2Micro Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 183.1K, which is 74.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares decreased by 9.49% to $1.25. Trading volume for Borqs Technologies's stock is 589.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
