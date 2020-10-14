12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 122.38% to $1.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 2264.33% of Kaixin Auto Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock increased by 20.0% to $25.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 248.6 million shares, making up 233.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 billion.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares increased by 11.91% to $3.1. As of 12:31 EST, Electrameccanica Vehicles's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8 million, which is 416.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock increased by 10.3% to $24.2. As of 12:31 EST, Betterware de Mexico SAB's stock is trading at a volume of 109.3K, which is 144.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.7 million.
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) stock moved upwards by 8.56% to $21.09. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 115.75% of Li Auto Inc's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock rose 8.56% to $21.29. Trading volume for XPeng's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 162.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares decreased by 15.15% to $14.26 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Lazydays Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 627.0K, which is 310.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock fell 14.96% to $0.75. J.Jill's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 44.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock decreased by 8.95% to $5.6. FAT Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 26.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock declined by 7.82% to $2.36. Trading volume for LightInTheBox Holding's stock is 244.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 25.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares fell 7.72% to $15.32. The current volume of 34.5K shares is 104.45% of Legacy Housing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.3 million.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares fell 7.33% to $26.95. Trading volume for XPEL's stock is 641.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 255.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.1 million.
