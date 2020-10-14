11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 12.68% to $1.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 348.85% of RealNetworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) stock rose 9.06% to $4.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 62.0K, which is 66.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock increased by 8.78% to $138.21. Trading volume for Baidu's stock is 6.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 211.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 billion.
- GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares rose 6.69% to $80.84. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 99.32% of GrubHub's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock increased by 6.6% to $4.52. AutoWeb's stock is trading at a volume of 263.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 6.52% to $3.1. The current volume of 49.8K shares is 52.46% of MediaCo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares decreased by 15.5% to $3.0. The current volume of 24.9 million shares is 367.3% of AMC Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $312.9 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares decreased by 8.31% to $2.76. The current volume of 10.3K shares is 38.23% of Creatd's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares decreased by 8.02% to $43.84. Trading volume for Bilibili's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 112.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 7.8% to $1.01. As of 12:31 EST, Moxian's stock is trading at a volume of 342.7K, which is 27.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) shares declined by 6.92% to $1.01. As of 12:31 EST, Clear Channel Outdoor's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 48.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.9 million.
