12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 1:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) stock rose 38.89% to $4.14 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Interpace Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 44.6 million, which is 14252.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) stock moved upwards by 30.2% to $10.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 10.6 million, which is 808.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock moved upwards by 29.67% to $0.6. The current volume of 92.6 million shares is 438.91% of Novan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million.
  • Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) shares moved upwards by 26.93% to $31.34. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 1004.29% of Replimune Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) stock increased by 24.21% to $22.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.4 million, which is 712.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.7 million.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) stock rose 13.08% to $7.84. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 287.49% of Eton Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.9 million.

 

 

Losers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares declined by 48.93% to $3.64. Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1267.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.9 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares decreased by 23.12% to $4.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 63.1K, which is 181.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 14.73% to $1.68. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 382.45% of Aethlon Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares declined by 14.23% to $2.23. As of 12:31 EST, Enzo Biochem's stock is trading at a volume of 782.4K, which is 144.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock fell 13.98% to $10.28. Trading volume for Sorrento Therapeutics's stock is 21.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 52.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

 

 

 

