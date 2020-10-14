11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares rose 24.24% to $10.73 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 832.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 12.43% to $1.1. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 442.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock rose 9.36% to $37.5. The current volume of 488.8K shares is 55.66% of Bentley Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares increased by 9.35% to $10.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 150, which is 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.7 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $4.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 31.0K, which is 18.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares rose 7.71% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 26.8K, which is 14.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
Losers
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 10.77% to $4.15. As of 12:31 EST, OLB Group's stock is trading at a volume of 43.9K, which is 323.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) stock decreased by 8.08% to $2.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 340.4K, which is 164.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares declined by 7.99% to $7.72. As of 12:31 EST, Yalla Group's stock is trading at a volume of 631.0K, which is 22.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock declined by 7.56% to $8.32. Peck Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 314.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 20.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) stock declined by 7.41% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 473.8K, which is 46.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.8 million.
