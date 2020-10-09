12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares surged 12.71% to $25.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Niu Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 193.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock increased by 10.97% to $6.92. The current volume of 242.6K shares is 16.93% of Boqii Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares increased by 9.67% to $4.08. Potbelly's stock is trading at a volume of 161.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 50.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock surged 9.64% to $33.55. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 166.1K shares, making up 49.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.9 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares surged 8.84% to $29.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.3 million, which is 276.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock rose 8.65% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 67.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million.
Losers
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock declined by 16.3% to $0.83 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 97.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock fell 7.53% to $2.58. The current volume of 117.2K shares is 11.35% of Natuzzi's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares decreased by 7.41% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 302.9K, which is 174.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 6.53% to $1.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 22.4K, which is 40.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares fell 5.41% to $5.25. Trading volume for J. Alexander's Holdings's stock is 146.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 112.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares fell 4.95% to $13.46. As of 12:32 EST, Lazydays Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 49.1K, which is 24.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
