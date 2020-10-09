10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares rose 27.21% to $5.61. Trading volume for Precigen's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 358.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $959.3 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock rose 20.39% to $1.83. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.4 million shares, making up 3038.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock surged 17.61% to $1.87. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 143.85% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock rose 16.31% to $0.75. Trading volume for Acorda Therapeutics's stock is 5.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 139.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock moved upwards by 11.84% to $2.55. Trading volume for Greenlane Holdings's stock is 734.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 482.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
Losers
- Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) stock declined by 18.47% to $0.88. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 95.59% of Mallinckrodt's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares decreased by 9.44% to $5.57. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 131.6K shares, making up 75.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.3 million.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock declined by 8.91% to $36.01. As of 12:32 EST, Tactile Systems Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 116.1K, which is 45.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.5 million.
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares decreased by 8.7% to $21.53. As of 12:32 EST, Inozyme Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 14.1K, which is 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares sank 8.32% to $26.25. The current volume of 33.6K shares is 15.8% of Avidity Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $812.4 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers