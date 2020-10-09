12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock rose 34.03% to $0.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 40.7 million, which is 5797.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) stock increased by 18.28% to $2.07. Trading volume for Marine Petroleum Trust's stock is 121.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 457.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares moved upwards by 16.04% to $0.19. Abraxas Petroleum's stock is trading at a volume of 108.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1924.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
- Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares moved upwards by 11.94% to $0.3. Trading volume for Torchlight Energy Res's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 247.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock increased by 11.36% to $2.94. Independence Contract's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 667.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares moved upwards by 11.08% to $1.99. Trading volume for PermRock Royalty Trust's stock is 100.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 396.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
Losers
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) stock sank 9.85% to $0.47 during Friday's regular session. TransGlobe Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 311.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 170.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares declined by 9.18% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 809.1K, which is 302.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares sank 8.4% to $0.52. As of 12:32 EST, Vertex Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 1212.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares decreased by 7.25% to $4.74. As of 12:32 EST, KLX Energy Services Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 134.7K, which is 54.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
- Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) stock declined by 6.25% to $2.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0K, which is 6.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) stock declined by 5.88% to $1.44. Trading volume for Smart Sand's stock is 77.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers