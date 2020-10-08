12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares surged 22.88% to $10.47 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Jumia Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 20.3 million, which is 221.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.9 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock surged 16.49% to $0.31. Trading volume for Destination XL Group's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 166.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock surged 15.31% to $2.26. As of 12:32 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 125.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.6 million.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $4.18. Trading volume for BBQ Hldgs's stock is 284.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 656.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock rose 11.13% to $18.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 346.4K, which is 80.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock surged 10.55% to $5.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 44.3K, which is 5.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.0 million.
Losers
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock fell 16.36% to $0.98 during Thursday's regular session. Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 247.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock sank 6.87% to $41.9. Trading volume for Sonic Automotive's stock is 449.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 115.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock sank 6.53% to $402.87. Domino's Pizza's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 433.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) stock sank 6.41% to $7.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 150, which is 3.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock decreased by 6.08% to $6.58. Fossil Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 110.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.2 million.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stock decreased by 5.69% to $97.56. Thor Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 482.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 52.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers