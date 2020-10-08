12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock increased by 48.13% to $0.62 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 103.4 million, which is 1357.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 19.61% to $1.01. ALJ Regional Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 542.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $9.02. Trading volume for Orion Energy Sys's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 346.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 10.64% to $2.39. As of 12:32 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 52.3 million, which is 321.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.2 million.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares rose 10.32% to $8.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 157.0K, which is 87.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.9 million.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares surged 10.04% to $9.97. Cornerstone Building's stock is trading at a volume of 996.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 156.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined by 24.95% to $2.24 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Ocean Power Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5 million, which is 218.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 22.21% to $5.36. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 66.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) stock decreased by 20.39% to $4.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.1 million, which is 302.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock decreased by 18.44% to $1.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 449.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares declined by 14.2% to $1.39. As of 12:32 EST, Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 638.1K, which is 14.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock declined by 12.71% to $1.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.6 million, which is 662.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
