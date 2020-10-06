11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock surged 359.22% to $7.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 247.1 million, which is 25241.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock rose 61.06% to $2.11. As of 12:31 EST, Ocean Power Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 71.8 million, which is 2615.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock increased by 31.34% to $1.76. Trading volume for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1483.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares moved upwards by 22.3% to $4.66. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 346.5% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares increased by 18.21% to $1.43. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 497.5K shares, making up 495.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares surged 14.93% to $3.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 377.4K, which is 131.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 14.9% to $0.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5K, which is 71.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 5.65% to $1.75. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 57.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ:HEBT) shares decreased by 5.18% to $16.86. As of 12:31 EST, Hebron Tech Co's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K, which is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.3 million.
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) stock fell 4.79% to $9.45. The current volume of 70.2K shares is 19.13% of PAE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $869.3 million.
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock declined by 4.68% to $5.3. Trading volume for Intevac's stock is 34.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 55.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million.
