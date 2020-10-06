12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares surged 945.75% to $2.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 21.2K shares is 4.58% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock increased by 15.59% to $1.26. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 192.1% of Abeona Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares rose 14.95% to $13.96. As of 12:31 EST, Humanigen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 542.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares increased by 14.64% to $18.16. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 306.16% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares surged 14.38% to $39.59. As of 12:31 EST, Prelude Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 83.1K, which is 10.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares surged 13.82% to $4.24. As of 12:31 EST, Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million, which is 218.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.9 million.
Losers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock sank 39.42% to $1.15 during Tuesday's regular session. Corbus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 449.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock decreased by 33.45% to $4.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 33.3K, which is 223.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares fell 26.32% to $0.56. Trading volume for Miragen Therapeutics's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 144.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) shares sank 22.83% to $4.34. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 977.15% of Axovant Gene Therapies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares fell 16.62% to $5.75. ProPhase Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 446.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock fell 10.56% to $1.78. As of 12:31 EST, Concord Medical Services's stock is trading at a volume of 7.4K, which is 31.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
