12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares increased by 28.11% to $4.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 35614.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock surged 27.38% to $145.09. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 380.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock surged 27.22% to $2.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 463.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.
- Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares moved upwards by 25.98% to $6.42. Transact Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 519.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2142.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 20.86% to $3.13. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares, making up 129.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 18.06% to $8.1. As of 12:31 EST, SPI Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 148.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.3 million.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock fell 8.96% to $1.12 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 50.28% of Inpixon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock declined by 7.94% to $6.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 719.2K shares, making up 115.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.3 million.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares declined by 6.95% to $14.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 101.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares declined by 6.71% to $10.72. The current volume of 793.2K shares is 29.19% of Vivopower International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.3 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares fell 6.71% to $3.62. Trading volume for Optical Cable's stock is 49.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 322.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares declined by 6.57% to $1.92. Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 24.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
