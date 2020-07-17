Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax's Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 9:57am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 503.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Novavax has.

Novavax's Debt

Based on Novavax’s balance sheet as of May 11, 2020, long-term debt is at $320.97 million and current debt is at $2.03 million, amounting to $323.00 million in total debt. Adjusted for $179.88 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $143.12 million.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Novavax’s $328.07 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.98. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: 2 IPOs, Nabriva Pneumonia Drug Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, PhaseBio Doses First COVID-19 Trial Patient
42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinckrodt Gets FDA Panel Backing, Regulatory Setback For Tricida, Relay Therapeutics IPO
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsIntraday Update Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.