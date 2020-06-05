Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Mastercard's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) is trading at $306.64, after a 1.75% spike. Over the past month, the stock increased by 8.56%, and in the past year, by 15.22%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 11.69%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Mastercard Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 38.54 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 17.34 of the Credit Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that Mastercard Inc. might perform better in the future than it’s industry group, but it’s probable that the stock is overvalued.

price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA)

Friday's Market Minute: Nasdaq's Top Performers: TSLA, REGN, PYPL
Mastercard Employees Can Work From Home Until Pandemic Is Under Control
Singapore State Investor Temasek Joins Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project
The French Open Could Still Happen, Just Behind Closed Doors
Exclusive: Cannabis Marketplace Company Dutchie Launches Digital, Contactless Payments Nationally
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tandem Diabetes, JPMorgan And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: p/e ratioIntraday Update Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.