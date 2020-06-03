Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Apple's Price Over Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 10:47am   Comments
Share:

 

In the current session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading at $323.65, after a 0.10% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.66%, and in the past year, by 74.74%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 1.28%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 13.18 in the consumer electronics industry, Apple has a higher P/E ratio of 25.28. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Apple might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Zoom Initially Slips Despite Strong Earnings, Then Reverses Course In Pre-Market Trading
Warner Music Set To Go Public Today, In Anticipated Largest US IPO Of The Year
Peloton Makes Its Fitness App Available On Apple TV After Pandemic Demand Surge
MoneyGram Shares Jump 50% As Western Union Reportedly Looks For Acquisition
Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: p/e ratioIntraday Update Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.