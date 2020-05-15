Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.94% to $282.37.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 1.29% to $218.96.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 1.08% to $234.14.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 1.76% to $37.86.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 0.23% to $44.31.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 2.09% to $21.94.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.59% to $163.97.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.69% to $168.29.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 0.61% to $36.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.19% to $36.03.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 1.53% to $91.60.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 1.25% to $20.93.

Stocks Higher

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 2.12% to $296.60.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) increased 6.79% to $6.41.

• Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) increased 51.91% to $3.98.

Stocks Lower

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) decreased 2.23% to $50.96.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) fell 5.68% to $57.90.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) decreased 15.89% to $7.33.

Top News

• Tesla Shares Relatively Quiet Following Recent Tech Node Article 'Tesla is facing 10 civil lawsuits in China' https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/05/16043259/tesla-shares-relatively-quiet-following-recent-tech-node-article-tesla-is-facing-10-civil-lawsuits-i

• SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Maintains Buy on Denny's, Raises Price Target to $12 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/05/16043253/suntrust-robinson-humphrey-maintains-buy-on-dennys-raises-price-target-to-12

• Citigroup Maintains Buy on Hollysys Automation, Lowers Price Target to $22.2 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/05/16043285/citigroup-maintains-buy-on-hollysys-automation-lowers-price-target-to-22-2

• SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Maintains Buy on Jack In The Box, Raises Price Target to $86 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/05/16043300/suntrust-robinson-humphrey-maintains-buy-on-jack-in-the-box-raises-price-target-to-86

• Citigroup Maintains Neutral on Globant, Raises Price Target to $121 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/05/16043269/citigroup-maintains-neutral-on-globant-raises-price-target-to-121

Upcoming Earnings

• Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $26,240,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $12,850,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.03.

Earnings Recap

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released earnings for Q1, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.28, and revenue of 20,648,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.33 and revenue of $18,042,000,000.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$1.19, and revenue of 5,278,000,000.In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$1.18 and revenue of $5,216,000,000.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.1, and sales of 2,102,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.6 and revenue of $3,213,000,000.