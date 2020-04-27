Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.78% to $285.09.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 1.06% to $216.10.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 0.49% to $238.96.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 1.28% to $38.65.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 0.60% to $44.95.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 12.23% to $2.26.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.50% to $161.88.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.68% to $169.69.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.10% to $34.91.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.98% to $34.24.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 0.76% to $89.27.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 0.94% to $21.94.

Stocks Higher

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 1.93% to $216.35.

• Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) rose 9.82% to $24.32.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 28.81% to $12.66.

Stocks Lower

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) decreased 0.85% to $280.56.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) fell 7.64% to $12.76.

• Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) fell 38.93% to $2.52.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.83 and revenue of $156,237,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $146,240,000 and the earnings per share at $0.67.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.17 and revenue of $173,484,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $157,370,000 and the EPS to be at $0.08.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.45 and revenue of $831,700,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $820,760,000 and the earnings per share at $1.25.

Earnings Recap

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.1, and revenue of 248,700,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.1 and revenue of $242,100,000.