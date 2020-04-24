Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.10% to $279.30.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.17% to $210.88.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.20% to $234.63.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.34% to $37.95.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 0.20% to $44.22.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 2.46% to $2.58.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 1.18% to $161.37.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.18% to $170.13.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 1.19% to $33.98.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.43% to $34.37.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.40% to $87.16.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.19% to $21.38.

Stocks Higher

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 2.49% to $207.31.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) rose 6.72% to $8.34.

• Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) rose 112.08% to $13.68.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) fell 1.68% to $58.05.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) decreased 14.72% to $2.85.

• Oi S.A. American Depositary Shares, (Each representing 1 Common Share) (NYSE:OIBR) fell 15.65% to $0.46.

Top News

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 24, 2020: GILD, DKNG, FFIV, ADC, SGMS https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873268/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-fri-apr-24-2020-gild-dkng-ffiv-adc-sgms

• 12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873183/12-energy-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

• Six Coronavirus Vaccines Under Clinical Trials, WHO Says https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15872109/six-coronavirus-vaccines-under-clinical-trials-who-says

• Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15872354/earnings-scheduled-for-april-24-2020

• 5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873189/5-technology-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

Earnings Recap

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.16, and sales of 2,798,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.05 and revenue of $3,792,000,000.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.26, and revenue of 31,610,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.2 and revenue of $32,128,000,000.