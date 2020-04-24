Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.10% to $279.30.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.17% to $210.88.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.20% to $234.63.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.34% to $37.95.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 0.20% to $44.22.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 2.46% to $2.58.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 1.18% to $161.37.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.18% to $170.13.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 1.19% to $33.98.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.43% to $34.37.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.40% to $87.16.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.19% to $21.38.

Stocks Higher

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 2.49% to $207.31.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) rose 6.72% to $8.34.

• Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) rose 112.08% to $13.68.

Stocks Lower

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) fell 1.68% to $58.05.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) decreased 14.72% to $2.85.

• Oi S.A. American Depositary Shares, (Each representing 1 Common Share) (NYSE:OIBR) fell 15.65% to $0.46.

Top News

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 24, 2020: GILD, DKNG, FFIV, ADC, SGMS https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873268/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-fri-apr-24-2020-gild-dkng-ffiv-adc-sgms

• 12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873183/12-energy-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

• Six Coronavirus Vaccines Under Clinical Trials, WHO Says https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15872109/six-coronavirus-vaccines-under-clinical-trials-who-says

• Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15872354/earnings-scheduled-for-april-24-2020

• 5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15873189/5-technology-stocks-moving-in-fridays-pre-market-session

Earnings Recap

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.16, and sales of 2,798,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.05 and revenue of $3,792,000,000.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.26, and revenue of 31,610,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.2 and revenue of $32,128,000,000.

 

Related Articles (SPY + QQQ)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Another 4.42M Weekly Jobless Claims Made As Economy Reels From Coronavirus
Director Of Agency In Charge Of Making Vaccine Says He Was Removed For Doubting Hydroxychloroquine
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Pro: Markets May Not Reach New Highs Until 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Afternoon Market StatsIntraday Update Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.