Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 1.53% to $283.31.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.43% to $213.99.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.60% to $238.44.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 1.16% to $38.37.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 1.07% to $44.84.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 11.20% to $2.78.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.90% to $163.16.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.32% to $170.09.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.77% to $33.85.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 5.15% to $35.20.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 1.20% to $88.41.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 1.35% to $21.80.

Stocks Higher

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 2.42% to $283.72.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) rose 11.14% to $45.60.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) rose 31.34% to $30.26.

Stocks Lower

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) decreased 1.61% to $129.42.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 7.20% to $28.02.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) decreased 17.14% to $21.56.

Upcoming Earnings

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.89 and revenue of $16,061,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $18,700,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.28.

Earnings Recap

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.04, and sales of 674,700,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.88 and revenue of $655,000,000.

• Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.46, and revenue of 1,141,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.71 and revenue of $2,025,000,000.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.75, and sales of 5,860,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.33 and revenue of $5,092,000,000.