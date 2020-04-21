Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 3.01% to $273.27.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 3.84% to $204.57.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 2.54% to $230.51.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 2.35% to $37.22.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 2.01% to $43.73.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 18.63% to $3.04.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 1.06% to $157.95.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 1.57% to $171.82.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 2.91% to $33.02.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 1.92% to $32.23.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 4.18% to $84.10.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 2.64% to $21.40.

Stocks Higher

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) increased 5.16% to $132.46.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) rose 44.74% to $11.

Stocks Lower

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell 5.15% to $169.06.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) decreased 16.16% to $8.82.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 14.55% to $20.34.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $3.4 and revenue of $1,308,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,420,000,000 and the earnings per share at $2.9.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.1 and revenue of $320,426,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $431,430,000 and the EPS to be at -$0.07.

Earnings Recap

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) released earnings for Q1, better than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.51, and revenue of 8,601,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.48 and revenue of $8,024,000,000.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.46, and sales of 750,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.08 and revenue of $844,000,000.