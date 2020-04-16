Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.47% to $279.05.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.05% to $211.63.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.13% to $235.42.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.51% to $37.81.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $43.68.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.57% to $4.39.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.09% to $161.86.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.61% to $169.20.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $33.06.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 0.73% to $31.81.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 1.24% to $88.16.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 0.18% to $21.60.

Stocks Higher

• Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) increased 5.79% to $52.53.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) rose 5.57% to $36.60.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) rose 61.74% to $25.15.

Stocks Lower

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) fell 2.37% to $251.06.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) fell 5.71% to $22.61.

• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) fell 26.77% to $2.27.

Top News

• Next 45 Days Will Be 'Most Critical Period' For US, Says Alan Lancz Who Predicted 1987 and 2008 Crises https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15815752/next-45-days-will-be-most-critical-period-for-us-says-alan-lancz-who-predicted-1987-and-2008-crises

• 16 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15817685/16-technology-stocks-moving-in-thursdays-pre-market-session

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 16, 2020: BBY, PLT, DCAR, TBLT, CEMI https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15817958/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-thurs-apr-16-2020-bby-plt-dcar-tblt-cemi

• GoPro To Lay Off 20% Of Employees And Shift To Direct Sales Strategy https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15814828/gopro-to-lay-off-20-of-employees-and-shift-to-direct-sales-strategy

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For UroGen, Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine To Enter Clinics, Soligenix Licenses Vaccine Adjuvant https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15817454/the-daily-biotech-pulse-fda-nod-for-urogen-novavax-coronavirus-vaccine-to-enter-clinics-soligenix

Upcoming Earnings

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.61 and revenue of $973,700,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $1,030,000,000 and the EPS to be at $2.54.

Earnings Recap

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reported earnings today for Q1, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $6.6, and sales of 3,710,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $6.61 and revenue of $3,346,000,000.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.99, and revenue of 9,487,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.33 and revenue of $10,286,000,000.