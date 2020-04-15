Price Over Earnings Overview: American Airlines Group

Looking into the current session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading at $12.07, after a 1.1% spike. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 3.56%, but in the past year, decreased by 64.90%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently trading higher from its 52 week low by 32.78%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Airlines stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

American Airlines has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 5.75 of the airlines industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may be unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.