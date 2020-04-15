Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 2.13% to $277.75.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 1.57% to $208.53.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 2.18% to $234.34.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 2.26% to $37.66.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 3.52% to $43.87.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 5.05% to $4.42.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.55% to $161.75.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 1.77% to $166.74.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 4.09% to $33.03.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 5.27% to $31.84.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 2% to $87.20.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 3.96% to $21.70.

Stocks Higher

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) increased 2.42% to $277.11.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 3.58% to $735.27.

• Aphria (NYSE:APHA) rose 9.62% to $3.99.

Stocks Lower

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) fell 5.87% to $22.30.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) decreased 11.11% to $74.71.

• Pfenex Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PFNX) decreased 23.80% to $6.80.

Top News

• Tesla China Car Registrations Buck Industry Slump In March https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15805743/tesla-china-car-registrations-buck-industry-slump-in-march

• Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15804754/earnings-scheduled-for-april-15-2020

• Tesla's Stock Keeps Rising After Goldman Sachs Gives Shares $864 Price Target https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/20/04/15803332/teslas-stock-keeps-rising-after-goldman-sachs-gives-shares-864-price-target

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: Applied DNA Ships Vaccine Constructs For Animal Testing, Herceptin Biosimilar Now Available In US https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15806223/the-daily-biotech-pulse-applied-dna-ships-vaccine-constructs-for-animal-testing-herceptin-biosimi

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Apr. 15, 2020: SONN, MAR, TSCO, CCL, LAKE https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15807057/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-wed-apr-15-2020-sonn-mar-tsco-ccl-lake

Upcoming Earnings

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.2 and revenue of $3,308,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $3,070,000,000 and the EPS to be at $0.21.

Earnings Recap

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.03, and sales of 2,692,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.94 and revenue of $2,496,000,000.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.06, and revenue of 20,731,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.87 and revenue of $18,576,000,000.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $3.11, and revenue of 8,743,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $5.71 and revenue of $8,807,000,000.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reported earnings today for Q1, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.4, and sales of 22,911,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.7 and revenue of $23,157,000,000.