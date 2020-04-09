Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 1.28% to $277.51.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.74% to $202.05.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.50% to $237.81.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 0.31% to $38.23.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $44.24.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 0.65% to $5.42.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 2.18% to $158.06.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.45% to $164.35.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 2.96% to $33.35.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 4.79% to $35.89.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 1.07% to $86.14.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) increased 2.66% to $22.78.

Stocks Higher

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rose 6.04% to $99.95.

• Ventas (NYSE:VTR) rose 14.29% to $34.40.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) rose 35.49% to $2.71.

Stocks Lower

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) fell 0.77% to $120.83.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) decreased 3.59% to $131.14.

• NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) fell 20.30% to $23.68.

Top News

• 30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15773718/30-stocks-moving-in-thursdays-pre-market-session

• Disney Shares Climb 7% As Video On Demand Service Crosses 50M Subscribers https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15771566/disney-shares-climb-7-as-video-on-demand-service-crosses-50m-subscribers

• 10 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15773962/10-real-estate-stocks-moving-in-thursdays-pre-market-session

• JPMorgan Will Only Accept Small Business Loans Under Federal Scheme, Suspends All Others https://www.benzinga.com/government/20/04/15772583/jpmorgan-will-only-accept-small-business-loans-under-federal-scheme-suspends-all-others

• 5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15773004/5-stocks-to-watch-for-april-9-2020

Upcoming Earnings

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.14 and revenue of $101,335,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $103,100,000 and the EPS to be at $1.21.

Earnings Recap

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) reported earnings today for Q4, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.34, and sales of 64,823,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.02 and revenue of $68,539,000.