Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.04% to $270.59.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.50% to $199.35.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 2.09% to $231.41.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 0.01% to $38.09.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 1.04% to $44.02.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 0.63% to $5.05.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.55% to $155.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.62% to $165.28.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 4% to $32.25.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 3.28% to $33.10.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 2.23% to $84.75.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 3.13% to $21.93.

Stocks Higher

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) increased 4.77% to $259.58.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) increased 12.82% to $83.28.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) increased 50.37% to $2.02.

Stocks Lower

• AT&T (NYSE:T) decreased 2.23% to $29.42.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) fell 7.41% to $16.02.

• Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) decreased 9.50% to $3.24.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.09 and revenue of $35,176,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $30,130,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.11.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to release earnings for Q3. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.08 and revenue of $39,018,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $41,400,000 and the earnings per share at $0.03.

Earnings Recap

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) reported earnings today for Q2, in line with consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.0, and sales of 786,094,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.24 and revenue of $823,004,000.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported earnings today for Q3, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.23, and sales of 1,174,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.14 and revenue of $1,141,000,000.

• Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released earnings for Q4, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.17, and revenue of 15,967,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.18 and revenue of $16,777,000.