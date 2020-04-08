Market Overview

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 12:44pm
Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 2.04% to $270.59.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.50% to $199.35.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 2.09% to $231.41.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 0.01% to $38.09.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 1.04% to $44.02.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 0.63% to $5.05.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.55% to $155.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) fell 0.62% to $165.28.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 4% to $32.25.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 3.28% to $33.10.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 2.23% to $84.75.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 3.13% to $21.93.

Stocks Higher

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) increased 4.77% to $259.58.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) increased 12.82% to $83.28.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) increased 50.37% to $2.02.

Stocks Lower

• AT&T (NYSE:T) decreased 2.23% to $29.42.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) fell 7.41% to $16.02.

• Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) decreased 9.50% to $3.24.

Top News

• 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/price-target/20/04/15765890/10-biggest-price-target-changes-for-wednesday

• Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Apr. 8, 2020: BIDU, SLGG, ALGT, LIVX, RCII https://www.benzinga.com/short-sellers/20/04/15765550/benzinga-pros-top-5-stocks-to-watch-for-wed-apr-8-2020-bidu-slgg-algt-livx-rcii

• 4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15765206/4-financial-services-stocks-moving-in-wednesdays-pre-market-session

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genmark Pre-Announces Q1 Outperformance, Sage to Eliminate 53% of Workforce, Keros IPO https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15765107/the-daily-biotech-pulse-genmark-pre-announces-q1-outperformance-sage-to-eliminate-53-of-workforce

• 30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15765120/30-stocks-moving-in-wednesdays-pre-market-session

Upcoming Earnings

• KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.09 and revenue of $35,176,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $30,130,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.11.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to release earnings for Q3. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.08 and revenue of $39,018,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $41,400,000 and the earnings per share at $0.03.

Earnings Recap

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) reported earnings today for Q2, in line with consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.0, and sales of 786,094,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.24 and revenue of $823,004,000.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported earnings today for Q3, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.23, and sales of 1,174,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.14 and revenue of $1,141,000,000.

• Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released earnings for Q4, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.17, and revenue of 15,967,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.18 and revenue of $16,777,000.

 

