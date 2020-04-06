Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Share:

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 4.98% to $260.29.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 4.92% to $192.38.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 4.94% to $221.07.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.18% to $38.09.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 4.14% to $42.98.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 7.20% to $5.48.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 1.56% to $155.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.67% to $167.37.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 7.86% to $29.36.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 2.93% to $30.66.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 5.73% to $81.54.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 4.99% to $20.60.

Stocks Higher

• Visa (NYSE:V) rose 7.40% to $163.08.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) rose 18.03% to $3.77.

• Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) increased 36.55% to $5.74.

Stocks Lower

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) decreased 7.67% to $118.37.

• Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) fell 13.66% to $4.64.

Top News

• 11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15747222/11-basic-materials-stocks-moving-in-mondays-pre-market-session

• 5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15746347/5-stocks-to-watch-for-april-6-2020

• A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Jump; Crude Oil Falls Over 3% https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15746389/a-peek-into-the-markets-us-stock-futures-jump-crude-oil-falls-over-3

• 13 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15746487/13-energy-stocks-moving-in-mondays-pre-market-session

• 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/price-target/20/04/15747165/10-biggest-price-target-changes-for-monday

Upcoming Earnings

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.07 and revenue of $371,021,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $323 and the EPS to be at $0.19.

Earnings Recap

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.23, and revenue of 227,101,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.15 and revenue of $123,800,000.

 

Related Articles (SPY + QQQ)

Bill Ackman Is 'Beginning To Get Optimistic'
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Back In The Red, CannTrust Enters Creditor Protection, Good News For MedMen, GW Pharma
Another Volatile Week Of Trading Ends On Low Note Following Horrendous Jobs Report
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
March Jobs Report Worse Than Expected, Unemployment Rises To 4.4%
This Economist Projects 3 Quarters Of GDP Contraction In Coronavirus Recession
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Afternoon Market StatsIntraday Update Markets

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga