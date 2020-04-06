Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 4.98% to $260.29.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 4.92% to $192.38.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) increased 4.94% to $221.07.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 3.18% to $38.09.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) rose 4.14% to $42.98.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 7.20% to $5.48.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 1.56% to $155.12.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.67% to $167.37.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 7.86% to $29.36.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 2.93% to $30.66.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 5.73% to $81.54.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 4.99% to $20.60.

Stocks Higher

• Visa (NYSE:V) rose 7.40% to $163.08.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) rose 18.03% to $3.77.

• Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) increased 36.55% to $5.74.

Stocks Lower

• Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) decreased 7.67% to $118.37.

• Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) fell 13.66% to $4.64.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.07 and revenue of $371,021,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $323 and the EPS to be at $0.19.

Earnings Recap

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released earnings for Q2, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.23, and revenue of 227,101,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.15 and revenue of $123,800,000.