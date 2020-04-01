Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 3.16% to $249.22.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) decreased 2.27% to $186.07.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 2.92% to $212.74.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 2.43% to $36.66.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 3.17% to $41.91.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) increased 0.12% to $4.21.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.78% to $149.34.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 2.25% to $168.68.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 3.76% to $28.65.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 4.03% to $27.86.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 2.49% to $78.41.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 5.26% to $19.70.

Stocks Higher

• Walmart (NYSE:WMT) rose 1.17% to $115.03.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) increased 5.31% to $162.32.

• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) increased 20.06% to $18.49.

Stocks Lower

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) decreased 5.24% to $85.44.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) fell 13.56% to $24.66.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) decreased 22.16% to $4.32.

Top News

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: InflaRx Begins Human Testing For COVID-induced Pneumonia, Chembio, Becton Dickinson Launch Coronavirus Tests https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15715094/the-daily-biotech-pulse-inflarx-begins-human-testing-for-covid-induced-pneumonia-chembio-becton-d

• Macy's Downgraded From S&P 500 To SmallCap 600 Index As Company's Market Cap Shrinks To $1.5B https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15712669/macys-downgraded-from-s-p-500-to-smallcap-600-index-as-companys-market-cap-shrinks-to-1-5b

• Apple Acquires DarkSky, Weather App To Be Pulled From Android https://www.benzinga.com/m-a/20/03/15712736/apple-acquires-darksky-weather-app-to-be-pulled-from-android

• Here's How The 'MAGA' Tech Giant Stocks Performed In Q1 https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15712857/heres-how-the-maga-tech-giant-stocks-performed-in-q1

Upcoming Earnings

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.85 and revenue of $11,777,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $1,250,000 and the EPS to be at -$1.19.

Earnings Recap

• Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) released earnings for Q3, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.77, and revenue of 937,300,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.95 and revenue of $926,800,000.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reported earnings today for Q2, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.82, and sales of 464,600,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.67 and revenue of $437,485,000.