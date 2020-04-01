Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 3.65% to $247.96.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 2.93% to $184.83.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 3.99% to $210.41.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) fell 1.82% to $36.90.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $43.28.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 0.83% to $4.24.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.04% to $148.25.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 2.13% to $168.48.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 4.13% to $28.54.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 4.10% to $27.84.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 3.74% to $77.40.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 5.29% to $19.70.

Stocks Higher

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) rose 5.17% to $12.81.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) rose 15.81% to $7.21.

Stocks Lower

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) fell 4.97% to $85.68.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) decreased 9.54% to $45.61.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) fell 25.54% to $4.22.

Top News

Upcoming Earnings

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.85 and revenue of $11,777,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,250,000 and the earnings per share at -$1.19.

Earnings Recap

• Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) released earnings for Q3, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.77, and revenue of 937,300,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.95 and revenue of $926,800,000.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reported earnings today for Q2, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.82, and sales of 464,600,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.67 and revenue of $437,485,000.