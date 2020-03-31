Market Overview

Price Over Earnings Overview: Netflix

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 2:19pm   Comments
In the current session, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading at $376.15, after a 1.40% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 2.02%, and in the past year, by 1.75%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 4.41%.

 

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 25.05 in the entertainment industry, Netflix has a higher P/E ratio of 89.82. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Netflix Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

