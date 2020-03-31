Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 0.53% to $262.95.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.22% to $194.38.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.61% to $224.32.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.08% to $37.83.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 0.77% to $43.63.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 1.07% to $4.27.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 0.81% to $151.54.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.60% to $165.33.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 0.77% to $30.25.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 4.09% to $29.79.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 0.99% to $82.73.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.12% to $21.39.

Stocks Higher

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) increased 2.74% to $196.52.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) rose 21.72% to $13.56.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 29.26% to $15.79.

Stocks Lower

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) fell 2.83% to $111.72.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) decreased 7.21% to $57.53.

• ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) decreased 22.39% to $5.34.

Top News

• 17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/03/15704574/17-healthcare-stocks-moving-in-tuesdays-pre-market-session

• The Week In Cannabis: Marijuana Stocks Outperform S&P Again As Weed Is Deemed 'Essential' In COVID-19 Times https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/03/15689872/the-week-in-cannabis-marijuana-stocks-outperform-s-p-again-as-weed-is-deemed-essential-in-covid-

• How Legalizing Cannabis Could Ease Government Shortfalls Once Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/20/03/15678533/how-legalizing-cannabis-could-ease-government-shortfalls-once-coronavirus-pandemic-

• 5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/03/15703294/5-stocks-to-watch-for-march-31-2020

• Tesla Worker At Nevada Gigafactory Tested Positive For Coronavirus As Company Cut 75% Staff https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15701913/tesla-worker-at-nevada-gigafactory-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-as-company-cut-75-staff

Upcoming Earnings

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.11 and revenue of $257,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $296,300,000 and the EPS to be at $0.04.

Earnings Recap

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released earnings for Q4, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of -$0.6, and revenue of 108,688,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.29 and revenue of $115,098,000.

• Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reported earnings today for Q3, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $0.47, and sales of 2,555,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.51 and revenue of $2,707,000,000.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reported earnings today for Q1, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.08, and sales of 1,212,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.12 and revenue of $1,232,000,000.