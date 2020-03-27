Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 2.46% to $254.50.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 2.65% to $186.81.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 3.05% to $217.97.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 5.30% to $36.27.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 3.54% to $42.48.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 7.59% to $4.45.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.32% to $152.78.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 1.47% to $165.74.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) fell 3.71% to $30.07.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) decreased 4.45% to $29.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) decreased 3.07% to $79.75.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) fell 3.20% to $21.

Stocks Higher

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) increased 2.11% to $109.67.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) rose 6.21% to $121.10.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 21.50% to $9.60.

Stocks Lower

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) fell 6.63% to $91.76.

• Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell 18.08% to $14.59.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) fell 26.53% to $2.40.

Top News

• Why SmileDirectClub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15682290/why-smiledirectclubs-stock-is-trading-higher-today

• Why BIO-Key's Stock Is Trading Higher Today https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/03/15682007/why-bio-keys-stock-is-trading-higher-today

• Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 26, 2020 https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/03/15678069/cannabis-stock-gainers-and-losers-from-march-26-2020

• Trump Lashes Out At Washington, Michigan Governors For Pandemic Response: 'We Don't Like To See The Complaints' https://www.benzinga.com/government/20/03/15679046/trump-lashes-out-at-washington-michigan-governors-for-pandemic-response-we-dont-like-to-see-the-comp

• 10 Stocks To Buy With Low Debt And High Liquidity https://www.benzinga.com/general/education/20/03/15675029/10-stocks-to-buy-with-low-debt-and-high-liquidity

Earnings Recap

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) reported earnings today for FY, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.25, and sales of 575,801. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$15.16 and revenue of $10,330,000.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) reported earnings today for Q4, lower than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of -$0.24, and sales of 26,683,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of -$0.24 and revenue of $32,253,000.