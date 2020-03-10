20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Gainers
• At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $3.67 during Tuesday's regular session.
• Travelzoo, Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock surged 13.40% to $8.63.
• Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 12.25% to $0.44.
• Rave Restaurant Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 11.11% to $1.20.
• GameStop, Inc. (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 10.97% to $4.12.
• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock rose 10.78% to $19.79.
• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock surged 10.71% to $0.39.
• Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) stock increased by 10.70% to $0.41.
• The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 10.34% to $1.28.
• Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares rose 10.10% to $1.58.
Losers
• Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock plummeted 29.27% to $2.03 during Tuesday's regular session.
• Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 28.43% to $15.18.
• Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock declined 18.57% to $4.56.
• Horizon Global, Inc. (NYSE:HZN) shares plummeted 18.21% to $2.29.
• Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares declined 17.10% to $15.39.
• Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 16.08% to $4.07.
• Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 12.82% to $10.27.
• Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 12.34% to $6.36.
• Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares plummeted 11.52% to $6.57.
• Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell 10.23% to $20.89.
