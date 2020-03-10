Market Overview

20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Gainers

At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $3.67 during Tuesday's regular session.

Travelzoo, Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock surged 13.40% to $8.63.

Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 12.25% to $0.44.

Rave Restaurant Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares increased by 11.11% to $1.20.

GameStop, Inc. (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 10.97% to $4.12.

MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock rose 10.78% to $19.79.

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock surged 10.71% to $0.39.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) stock increased by 10.70% to $0.41.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares rose 10.34% to $1.28.

Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares rose 10.10% to $1.58.

Losers

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock plummeted 29.27% to $2.03 during Tuesday's regular session.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 28.43% to $15.18.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock declined 18.57% to $4.56.

Horizon Global, Inc. (NYSE:HZN) shares plummeted 18.21% to $2.29.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares declined 17.10% to $15.39.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 16.08% to $4.07.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 12.82% to $10.27.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 12.34% to $6.36.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares plummeted 11.52% to $6.57.

Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell 10.23% to $20.89.

Posted-In: Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

