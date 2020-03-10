Market Overview

20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Gainers

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 71.14% to $1.23 during Tuesday's regular session.

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) stock surged 18.37% to $7.28.

Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares rose 17.45% to $3.63.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares rose 16.82% to $2.50.

Leaf Group, Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) shares rose 15.35% to $2.25.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares rose 13.51% to $2.10.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 13.16% to $1.07.

Entravision Comms, Inc. (NYSE:EVC) stock increased by 8.87% to $2.21.

Meredith, Inc. (NYSE:MDP) stock increased by 7.29% to $23.12.

Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) shares rose 7.08% to $49.15.

Losers

SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SITO) shares declined 32.89% to $0.10 during Tuesday's regular session.

Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) shares fell 26.55% to $0.31.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 16.89% to $0.33.

Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares decreased by 13.98% to $7.14.

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares declined 11.63% to $1.90.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock fell 9.73% to $0.19.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock declined 9.68% to $2.56.

The9, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares declined 7.97% to $0.55.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock declined 7.17% to $2.64.

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) stock declined 7.12% to $6.52.

