12 Infrastructure Software Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 1:03pm   Comments
Gainers

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares surged 6.1% to $1.56 during Tuesday's regular session.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares increased by 5.8% to $4.22.

PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE:PAGS) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $34.70. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $40.00.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) stock surged 4.3% to $74.12. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $84.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock increased by 4.2% to $38.26. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 23, the current rating is at Sell.

Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) stock increased by 4.0% to $49.71. The most recent rating by Needham, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares increased by 3.7% to $56.89. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $66.00.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $2.25. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

Priority Tech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $3.05.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock increased by 3.1% to $153.34. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 13, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $171.00.

 

Losers

Datasea, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock plummeted 6.8% to $1.83 during Tuesday's regular session.

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) stock plummeted 3.4% to $1.72.

Posted-In: Infrastructure Software StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

