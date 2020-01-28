4 Airlines Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Azul, Inc. (NYSE:AZUL) stock increased by 8.6% to $44.23 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 19, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Controladora Vuela, Inc. (NYSE:VLRS) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $12.15.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:GOL) shares increased by 3.7% to $17.46.

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) shares rose 3.6% to $8.41. The most recent rating by Itau BBA, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.