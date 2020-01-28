Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Airlines Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Azul, Inc. (NYSE:AZUL) stock increased by 8.6% to $44.23 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on December 19, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Controladora Vuela, Inc. (NYSE:VLRS) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $12.15.

Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:GOL) shares increased by 3.7% to $17.46.

LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) shares rose 3.6% to $8.41. The most recent rating by Itau BBA, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

 

Posted-In: Airlines StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (GOL + AZUL)

46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
71 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
9 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga