13 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Gainers

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares surged 7.7% to $7.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $17.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $34.11. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.98. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.

Exact Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $91.11. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.

Invitae, Inc. (NYSE:NVTA) stock surged 3.2% to $18.74.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares surged 3.2% to $1.62. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.

Quotient, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock increased by 3.1% to $8.25.

 

Losers

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock plummeted 20.4% to $2.73 during Tuesday's regular session.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) stock fell 13.9% to $9.90.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares decreased by 10.8% to $1.49.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares decreased by 5.0% to $3.77. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on November 06, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares plummeted 3.8% to $13.84.

Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock plummeted 3.4% to $1.13.

