6 Health Information Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:59pm   Comments
Gainers

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares surged 87.8% to $2.46 during Tuesday's regular session.

SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares surged 11.9% to $2.64.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares surged 5.2% to $33.25. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $28.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $99.28. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $106.00.

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares moved upwards by 3.1% to $72.39. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $80.00.

 

Losers

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares fell 3.2% to $13.54 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $16.00.

Posted-In: Health Information Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

