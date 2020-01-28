10 Packaged Foods Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Coffee Holding Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $4.12 during Tuesday's regular session.

• BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares rose 5.3% to $23.46. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

• China Xiangtai Food, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock surged 4.1% to $3.84.

Losers

• J&J Snack Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:JJSF) shares plummeted 10.0% to $166.30 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares plummeted 7.5% to $1.61.

• TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares fell 5.7% to $1.50.

• Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares declined 4.9% to $0.72.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock plummeted 4.3% to $119.35. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.

• Farmer Bros, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARM) stock declined 3.9% to $11.88.

• McCormick & Co, Inc. (NYSE:MKC) stock decreased by 3.0% to $167.51. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $150.00.